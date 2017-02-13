Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to make official trip to Paris

The royal couple's visit is seen as a bid to build the UK's bilateral relationship with France.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to make an official visit to Paris in March.

Kensington Palace said the royal couple will travel to the French capital from March 17 and 18.

Their two-day trip comes in the month Prime Minster Theresa May hopes to be able to trigger Article 50, which will begin the Brexit negotiations, and is seen as a bid to build the UK's bilateral relationship with the country.

Whilst in France, the Duke and Duchess will attend a reception for young French leaders and attend a formal dinner at the residence of Her Majesty's Ambassador.

They will also be special guests at the France v Wales Six Nations test at the Stade de France.

The trip to Paris comes as the Duke prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in a car crash in the capital.

He is not expected to visit the scene of the crash in the Pont D'Alma tunnel, nor commemorate the forthcoming anniversary in Paris.