Man stabbed shopper in chest with samurai sword in Liverpool

ITV

Lenford Whyte chased his victim after a road rage incident in a shopping centre car park.

Undated Merseyside Police handout photo of Lenford Whyte. PA

A man has been jailed for five and half years after stabbing a shopper in the chest with a samurai sword.

Lenford Whyte, 38, grabbed the weapon from the boot of his car following a road rage incident in the car park at Hunts Cross Shopping Centre in Liverpool on August 22.

He chased the victim, Jonathon Coulthurst, 36, and waved the sword in a "menacing effect" in front of horrified members of the public shortly after 5.30pm.

He then attacked Mr Coulthurst, inflicting a 10cm wound, before driving off and later dumping the weapon near a block of flats.

Judge Jonathan Foster QC said Mr Whyte's behaviour was "unforgivable" adding his actions had caused "considerable" effect on Mr Coulthurst, who was in "considerable fear" at the time.

Mr Coulthurst is still off work and continues to suffer numerous physical difficulties as well as stress and anxiety.

The pair began arguing after Mr Whyte's vehicle approached a junction behind a car driven by Mr Coulthurst's partner.

Both men stepped outside their vehicles and began "pushing and shoving".

Mr Coulthurst's partner looked on, concerned for the welfare of their seven-year-old son who was with them.

CCTV then recorded the moment Mr Whyte reached for the weapon from his car.

Judge Foster told him: "It was clear that you are the aggressor in the conversation and in the altercation, and of course then escalated matters by getting a very intimidating weapon, which you wielded with menacing effect and eventually used it to jab - really stab - the complainant in the chest."

