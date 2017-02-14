Rolls-Royce announces slump to record loss of £4.64bn

British manufacturing giant was hit by the weak pound and a £671m corruption fine, the company said.

The British manufacturing giant is worth £13bn PA

Engine maker Rolls-Royce has revealed it slumped to a record loss of £4.64 billion in 2016.

It was hit by the weak pound and a £671 million corruption fine, the company said.

On an underlying basis, it reported pre-tax profits of £813m - nearly half the £1.4bn recorded in 2015.

The company said it was on track with efforts to slash costs and is expecting a "modest" performance improvement in 2017.

Commenting on the results, Warren East, Chief Executive, said: "2016 has been an important year as we accelerated the transformation of Rolls-Royce.

"Despite the significant market and aerospace product transition challenges identified in 2015, we have made operational progress and performed ahead of our expectations for the year as a whole.

"At the same time we have delivered major changes to our management and processes and, while we have made good progress in our cost cutting and efficiency programmes, more needs to be done to ensure we drive sustainable margin improvements within the business."