Steam train Tornado makes first British trip in 50 years

ITV

Hundreds of rail enthusiasts will journey 'Roof of England' in Peppercorn class A1 steam locomotive.

The Peppercorn class A1 Pacific 60163 Tornado
The Peppercorn class A1 Pacific 60163 Tornado

A traditional locomotive will haul passengers on a scheduled main line service for the first time on Britain's railways in half a century.

The Peppercorn class A1 steam locomotive, Tornado, will pass over the "Roof of England" on the famous Settle to Carlisle line on Tuesday, carrying hundreds of steam enthusiasts.

Leaving from Appleby at 8.25am, the train will make its way through the rugged Eden Valley in Cumbria, across the majestic Ribblehead Viaduct, and over the Yorkshire Dales.

Tornado's journey will be the first for 50 years that a steam train has replaced regular train passenger services.

The initiative, organised by Northern Rail, Network Rail and the Friends of Settle and Carlisle, runs from today until Thursday, running two return journeys each day between Appleby and Skipton.

Rail enthusiasts have already snapped up almost all the reserved seats, around half of the 500 seats on each journey, and queues are expected for the remaining unsold unreserved tickets on the day.

Pictured in 2009 at Colton Bridge, near York
Pictured in 2009 at Colton Bridge, near York

Inspector Neil Hubbs, from BTP, said: "Our priority is the safety of the public and passengers viewing and travelling on the train.

"The railway is a hazardous environment and we urge people who are planning on attending to use safe vantage points to view and take pictures of the train."

Paul Barnfield, regional director at Northern Railway, said: "It is great to see so many people supporting this historic venture.

"We always knew that the first timetabled steam services in the UK for 50 years would be extremely popular, but the demand for tickets has been phenomenal."

