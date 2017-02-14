BA cabin crew announce four new strike dates in pay dispute

Unite members have taken 11 days of action across January and February so far.

British Airways cabin crew are to stage a fresh wave of four strikes. Steve Parsons PA

British Airways cabin crew are to stage a fresh wave of four strikes from February 22 in a dispute over pay, Unite union has announced.

Unite members are already planning a four-day walkout from February 17 and have held several previous stoppages in January and at the start of this month.

Members of the so-called mixed fleet have taken 11 days of action so far this year in protest at "poverty" pay. Unite said its members at the airline were "piling on the pressure" by striking repeatedly.

So far BA seems to have been able to continue to operate most flights despite the industrial action.

Unite regional officer Matt Smith said it was costing BA thousands of pounds to cover for striking workers.