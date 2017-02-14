Boy aged ten died from head injuries after Topshop accident

A barrier is believed to have fallen on Kaden Reddick's head at the Reading shop.

Kaden Reddick 'suffered serious head injuries after an incident involving a store display barrier' Facebook

A ten-year-old boy who died after an incident in a Topshop store in Reading suffered serious head injuries from a display barrier, police have said.

The child, who was named locally as Kaden Reddick, died in hospital after an accident inside the Oracle shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

Police are treating the tragedy as unexplained but no suspicious.

Well-wishers have been leaving flowers and cards outside the store, which remains closed on Tuesday as investigations continue.

One card, which was unsigned, read: "RIP little man."

The accident happened at The Oracle shopping centre in Reading.

A post-mortem is expected to take place but a date has not yet been set.

Detective Superintendent Paul Hayles of Thames Valley Police said officers were "supporting the family at this very difficult time".

He added that detectives were currently working with Topshop and local authorities to gather more information on the events that caused the incident.

In a statement, Topshop said they were "deeply saddened", adding: "All our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time."