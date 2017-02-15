  • STV
Increase in women seeking online abortion pills, charity warns

ITV

It is illegal to take the pills while pregnant in the UK if medical approval has not been given.

Home pregnancy testing kit
PA

A charity is warning that an increasing number of women are turning to illegal abortion pills.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas) said women were risking prosecution by using the pills to induce an abortion, but most were unaware of the risk.

Figures from medicine regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), found that there were 375 abortion pills seized in 2016 compared with just five pills in 2013.

The pills were seized during Operation Pangea where authorities seized the drugs as they were on their way to addresses in England, Scotland and Wales.

Bpas, which provides abortions at its clinics across the country, is calling for abortion to be decriminalised.

Many women are unaware they could face prosecution and lifetime imprisonment for buying pills online to induce their own abortion, says the organisation.

The law states that abortions can be provided only when women meet certain requirements and two doctors approve the request.

Ann Furedi, chief executive of Bpas, said women seeking an abortion are "in desperate and difficult circumstances" and not criminals deserving of life imprisonment.

She also warned that the increase in awareness of the availability of the pills online is resulting in an increase in the number of women using them.

A not-for profit online abortion pill provider has revealed some of the reasons women give when requesting the drug.

One woman said: "I was hoping to have a termination in the comfort of my own home without judgemental eyes and without worrying about my husband knowing. I fear what would happen if he did."

Another said: "I live in [a rural area in England] and have no friends and the relatives I have I am not close to.

Sophie Walker, leader of the Women's Equality Party, which supports decriminalisation, said: "Women's equality and wider choices depend on having control of our own bodies.

"In 2017, it should not be the case that women still have to fight for their reproductive rights and access to sexual health care."

  • What's the current law on abortion?

Under the 1967 Abortion Act, terminations are legal in England, Scotland and Wales, as long as the procedure is carried out in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy - and with the consent of two doctors.

In rare cases abortions can take place later if there are health complications.

Having an illegal abortion later than 24 weeks can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

  • Have women been jailed for having abortions?

Although it is rare - there have been cases of women being jailed for having abortions later than 24 weeks.

In 2015 in County Durham, Natalie Towers, was sentenced to two and a half years for taking pills to induce abortion at 32 weeks.

