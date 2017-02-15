New £5 note to be retained despite containing animal fats

The Bank of England also plans to issue a fresh £10 which will also contain tallow.

The new £5 note PA

The Bank of England will keep the £5 polymer note in circulation - despite protests from animal rights groups.

It also intends to issue a new £10 note which will contain traces of animal fats.

Vegetarians and vegans reacted with fury after it emerged in November that tallow was used in the new notes.

In a statement, the Bank of England said it "recognises the concerns raised" but that "producing banknotes is complicated".

The bank carefully considered alternative options - like destroying, reprinting and delaying the issue of the £10 note - but said it would be costly and compromise new anti-counterfeit measures.

It added that the bank is "continuing to work closely with banknote polymer suppliers to determine what alternatives might be available".

The bank previously defended the notes' content by pointing out that tallow is also used to make candles and soap.