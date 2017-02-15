  • STV
Notorious inmate sings My Way after proposal to actress

Charles Bronson serenaded Paula Williamson, who appeared in Coronation Street.

Bronson proposed serenaded his girlfriend with a version of Frank Sinatra's My Way
Bronson proposed serenaded his girlfriend with a version of Frank Sinatra's My Way PA

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has shown his romantic side by proposing to his actor girlfriend over the phone on Valentine's Day.

After proposing, Bronson reportedly then treated former Coronation Street star Paula Williamson to a special version of Frank Sinatra's "My Way", apparently renaming it "Our Way".

The 64-year-old called Miss Williamson from HMP Wakefield, West Yorkshire, asking her to open a package containing a diamond ring and saying: "Do you want to be my missus?"

Miss Williamson fell for Bronson, who is behind bars for armed robbery in 1974 and a string of violent offences, after reading the book he wrote about his time in high-security psychiatric hospital Broadmoor.

"I used to think he was a violent thug, but from the moment I read one of his books, I just had to write to him - he was the inspiration I have been waiting for all my life," the 36-year-old told The Mirror.

"We're soulmates and I can't wait to be Mrs Salvador - Charlie already calls me his missus and I'm proud to be his."

The pair are said to have been together for five months and are "determined to make the relationship work" despite him being in prison.

Bronson has been in jail for more than 40 years and took up art while inside, recently changing his name to Charles Salvador in tribute to artist Salvador Dali.

