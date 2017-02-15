London tree surgeon dies in tragic chainsaw accident

Gregery Bulbuc, a 31-year-old father-of-one, was working in Bermondsey, south London.

A tree surgeon and father-of-one died after his chainsaw "kicked backed" into his neck, his brother said today.

Gregery Bulbuc, 31, died in the tragic accident in Bermondsey, south east London, while trimming a tree in a private back yard.

He had a one-year-old son and was a week away from celebrating his 32nd birthday. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.

Gregery's brother Ioan Bulbuc, 27, who also works as a tree surgeon, said:

He was the perfect brother. He was a dad, he has one boy who is one-years-old. We lived together in the same house in Beckenham. We are both Romanian and my brother was here from around 2001-2002, a long time. He had been working as a tree surgeon for ten years. He was always so happy. He was so happy to have a little boy. Gregery's birthday was next week, he was such a happy person. Ioan Bulbuc

A Metropolitan Police spokesman added:

Police were called to Banyard Road in Bermondsey, SE16 at 11:11hrs on Wednesday, 15 February to reports of an injured man. > Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended. > A man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a neck injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene. > Next of kin have been informed. > This is believed to be a workplace accident and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course. Met Police