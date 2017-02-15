London tree surgeon dies in tragic chainsaw accident
Gregery Bulbuc, a 31-year-old father-of-one, was working in Bermondsey, south London.
A tree surgeon and father-of-one died after his chainsaw "kicked backed" into his neck, his brother said today.
Gregery Bulbuc, 31, died in the tragic accident in Bermondsey, south east London, while trimming a tree in a private back yard.
He had a one-year-old son and was a week away from celebrating his 32nd birthday. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.
Gregery's brother Ioan Bulbuc, 27, who also works as a tree surgeon, said:
He was the perfect brother. He was a dad, he has one boy who is one-years-old. We lived together in the same house in Beckenham. We are both Romanian and my brother was here from around 2001-2002, a long time. He had been working as a tree surgeon for ten years. He was always so happy. He was so happy to have a little boy. Gregery's birthday was next week, he was such a happy person.Ioan Bulbuc
A Metropolitan Police spokesman added:
Police were called to Banyard Road in Bermondsey, SE16 at 11:11hrs on Wednesday, 15 February to reports of an injured man. > Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended. > A man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a neck injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene. > Next of kin have been informed. > This is believed to be a workplace accident and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course.Met Police
We were called at 11.07am today to reports of an incident at an address on Banyard Road, SE16. > We sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car, a paramedic on a motorcycle, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance. > Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of our crews, a patient died at the scene.London Ambulance Service