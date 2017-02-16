  • STV
Shopper survey reveals 'best and worst' UK supermarkets

ITV

Which? asked more than 7000 people about their online and in-store experiences.

Waitrose topped the list for the third year in a row.
Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and Iceland have been rated as the best supermarkets in a Which? customer satisfaction survey.

The consumer group asked more than 7,000 shoppers about their online and in-store experience of supermarkets they had used in the past six months.

Shoppers were asked to rate their experience on a number of different factors, including overall quality of fresh produce and how easy it was to find certain products.

Waitrose - with their helpful staff and spacious store layouts - topped the list for the third year in a row, just ahead of Marks & Spencer.

M&S received particular praise for their "dine in" offers, which often include a meal for two and a bottle of wine.

With concerns over rising prices the competition among supermarkets is fiercer than ever. While value for money remains a top priority, in-store appearance and the availability of quality and fresh products can also go a long way to satisfying shoppers' needs.
Richard Headland, Which? magazine editor
Iceland received praise for their online store.
Iceland meanwhile received the highest online customer score of all the supermarkets looked at.

They were judged on value for money, service received from delivery drivers and relevance of substitutions for products.

Aldi and Lidl were judged to be "evenly matched" in joint third, with both scoring well on value for money.

Morrison's climbed from eighth place last year to number five this year.

Asda finished bottom of the list.
Meanwhile, Asda finished bottom of the list. Although their produce was seen by customers as being good value, its food quality was rated 'average' in the Which? survey.

An Asda spokeswoman said: "We know that we need to do a better job for our customers and all our colleagues are working hard to make a real difference.

"We're getting better every day and we are confident that customers will be pleasantly surprised if they shop with us today compared to when this survey took place last year - and we'll be even better tomorrow."

