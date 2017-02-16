Teenager denies murdering seven-year-old girl in York

The 15-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court, where trial date was set for July 3.

Katie Rough's funeral took place on Monday Family handout

A teenager has denied murdering seven-year-old Katie Rough.

Katie was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a field in York last month, and died later at hospital from her injuries.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old girl appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video-link where she denied two charges - murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A solicitor accompanying the girl confirmed that the teen had written "not guilty" on an indictment in front of her.

The girl, who wore a lilac top, did not speak during the 20-minute hearing, attended by a dozen family members.

A trial date was set for July 3, before which the girl will remain in "local authority accommodation."

On Monday, hundreds of mourners donned rainbow-coloured accessories to celebrate Katie's life at her funeral in York Minster.