Google chief's quick reply to Hereford girl's job bid

Chloe Bridgewater, seven, stunned by personal response from Sundar Pichai.

Chloe Bridgewater, 7, decided to write to the head of Google SWNS

An ambitious seven-year-old girl who wrote to Google about getting a job was left stunned after receiving a response - from the CEO.

Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, sent her letter addressed "Dear Google boss" to the tech company's headquarters 5,200 miles away in California.

In it she spoke of her dream to work for Google, swim in the Olympics as well as get a job at a chocolate factory.

To her shock, just four days letter Chloe received a reply signed by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, a post he has held since 2015.

Chloe hand wrote the letter before posting it on a 5,000-mile journey SWNS

Having spoken to her dad about his job, Chloe decided to go straight to the top and pen a letter to Google's head.

My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in Google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad told me to give you a application to get a job in Google. I don't really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now. I have only ever sent one other letter and that was to Father Christmas. Good bye. Chloe Bridgewater

Despite a busy schedule, Mr Pichai managed to post a prompt reply to Chloe.

In his typed reply, Mr Pichai thanked Chloe for her letter and added: "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!"

Mr Pichai's response came four days later SWNS

On Thursday, Chloe's dad Andy Bridgewater, 37, described his daughter as "over the moon" with the letter.

"After I showed her their headquarters she decided she wanted to work there too so I told her to write a letter and we would post it," Mr Bridgewater said.

"We couldn't believe it when we got a reply just four days later.

"I got home first but it was addressed to Chloe so I left it for her to open and she was over the moon, she was jumping for joy."

He added that his daughter had "great entrepreneurial spirit."