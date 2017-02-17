Hatton Garden robber admits previous raid on jewellers

Daniel Jones, 62, attempted to break into a safe in Mayfair in August 2010.

Daniel Jones is currently in prison for his role in the Hatton Garden heist. PA

One of the Hatton Garden raiders has admitted burgling a high-end London jewellers five years earlier.

Daniel Jones has admitted being involved in an attempt to break into a safe in Mayfair, which contained millions of pounds worth of jewellery, on the August bank holiday weekend in 2010.

A hole in the wall of the Hatton Garden vault. Metropolitan Police

The 62-year-old is currently serving a seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, following his role in £14 million Hatton Garden jewellery raid in 2015, the largest burglary in English legal history.

The six members of the gang were jailed for a total of 34 years in March 2016, while a seventh member of the gang, known as Basil, remains on the run.

Hatton Garden raiders: (Top row left to right) John Collins, Daniel Jones, Terry Perkins, (bottom row left to right) Carl Wood, William Lincoln and Hugh Doyle. Metropolitan Police

Jones, from Enfield, pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, ahead of a trial of two other men which is due to take place later in February.

Terry Perkins, 68, has denied attempting to access a safe at Chatila jewellers in Old Bond Street containing jewellery worth £40 million and making off with more than £1 million of goods between Saturday, August 27, and Tuesday, August 31, of that year.

Charles Matthews, 54, from Virginia Water, Surrey, denies one count of handling stolen goods.

He and Perkins, also of Enfield, are due to stand trial on February 27.