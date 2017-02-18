Man charged with climbing fence at Buckingham Palace

Man was seen walking inside the secure area after police watched him climb over a fence on CCTV.

No members of the Royal Family where in residence during the incident. PA

A Croydon man who gained access to a secure perimeter surrounding Buckingham Palace has been charged.

It is alleged William Hayes-Collins was seen walking inside the secure area after police watched him climb over a fence on CCTV shortly after 4am last August.

The 24-year-old did not gain access to the palace and officials confirmed that no members of the Royal family were in residence.

William Hayes-Collins, 24 (20/11/1992), of Wickham Avenue, Croydon, was charged on Friday, 3 February with trespass on a protected site, namely Buckingham Palace, contrary to sections 128 to 131 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005. METROPOLITAN POLICE SPOKESPERSON

William Hayes-Collins is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 3 March.