Thousand tiny chicks found abandoned in boxes in field

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after chicks found in a field in Cambridgeshire.

The chicks were collected in cardboard boxes. RSPCA

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after around a thousand chicks were found abandoned in a field in Cambridgeshire.

It is believed the chicks came from a commercial chick producer nearby and may have been abandoned by a third-party.

The producer is fully cooperating and assisting the RSPCA with their investigations.

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs said: "The breeder came to the scene to collect the surviving birds and take them back to their unit.

"These tiny birds wouldn't have survived long out on their own at such a young age and in such unpredictable weather conditions.

"For someone to dump these vulnerable chicks is unbelievable.

"But I'd like to thank all the members of the public who teamed together to help us round up all the birds and confine them in boxes where they could huddle together for warmth."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA's inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The chicks huddle together for warmth. RSPCA

The RSPCA say there were around 1,000 chicks. RSPCA