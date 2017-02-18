OAPs wed 40 years after woman first spotted homeless man

Joan first spotted Ken rifling through bins when he was homeless.

Now Legally husband and wife, this is a love story 42 years in the making.

It all started when newlyweds Ken and Joan first met in 1975 - when Ken was living on the streets and struggling with mental health problems.

Joan, now 89, spotted him rummaging through her bins and, taking pity on him, would leave sandwiches for him to find.

Over the years the pair began to speak and over the years friendship blossomed with Joan helping Ken put his life back together.

Eventually, after the death of her husband Norman, friendship turned to love.

Godsend. Because when I was on the street it was terrible. Cold, rain, now I've got all this. Ken Selway

It took many years for romance to blossom between the pair and with last year being a leap year, Joan could wait no longer...

And so, 42 years after their remarkable journey began Ken and Joan married on Saturday on Joan's birthday.

Now all that's left is to celebrate at the residential home in Gloucester where the couple live.

And the soundtrack to their particular party? Amazing Grace- a hymn with lyrics Ken says sums up his life with Joan- 'I once was lost, but now I'm found'.

Watch Eli-Louise Wringe's full report below: