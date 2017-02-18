  • STV
Ex-boxer Michael Watson 'sprayed in face' by robbers

Michael Watson and his carer have been treated in hospital after the incident.

Boxer Watson, right, is a former world title contender
Boxer Watson, right, is a former world title contender

Former professional boxer Michael Watson and his carer have been treated in hospital after being "sprayed in the face" by attempted robbers and "dragged" from the car they were travelling in.

Mr Watson, 51, was travelling through Essex in a Volkswagon Golf with his carer Lennard Ballack on Thursday when two would-be car thieves slammed into the back of their vehicle, sprayed them both in the face with a "noxious substance" and dragged the former world title challenger from his seat.

According to Mr Ballack both he and Mr Watson were taken to hospital after the attack and were released on Saturday.

Watson is said to have suffered burns to the skin after being dragged along the street
Watson is said to have suffered burns to the skin after being dragged along the street

Police confirmed they had received reports of an attempted robbery on The Ridgeway, Chingford at around 4.53pm on Thursday.

Two men, aged in their 50s, informed officers that they had been sprayed in the face with a suspected noxious substance by two suspects who attempted to steal the car. The male suspects fled the scene in a different vehicle. The victims were assessed at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to an east London hospital for further treatment; their injuries are not life-threatening. Anyone with information should contact officers at Waltham Forest via 101.
Met Police

Watson was a professional boxer from 1984 until his career was cut short in 1991 when he suffered a serious brain injury during a fight with Chris Eubank.

Since his retirement from sport he has been recognised by the Queen and awarded an MBE for his work for disabled sport.

Watson, has an MBE in recognition of his work for disabled sport, after being brain damaged in a fight with Chris Eubank in the 90s
Watson, has an MBE in recognition of his work for disabled sport, after being brain damaged in a fight with Chris Eubank in the 90s

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.