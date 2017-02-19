Kraft Heinz withdraws 'mega-merger' bid for Unilever

The global food company has agreed to withdraw its £115bn offer for the company.

Kraft Heinz has "amicably agreed" to withdraw its £115 billion proposal for a merger with Unilever, according to a joint statement from the two companies.

A take-over would have meant a mega-merger between the US food company and the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant.

Unilever, which owns Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, had already rebuffed the takeover offer - which represented an 18% premium on the company's closing share price of $50 (£40.26) on Friday - saying it "fundamentally undervalues" the company.

Despite the snub, Kraft Heinz hinted there might still be a transaction, but a joint statement from the two companies put an end to that speculation.

The statement said: "Unilever and Kraft Heinz hereby announce that Kraft Heinz has amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies.

"Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard. Kraft Heinz has the utmost respect for the culture, strategy and leadership of Unilever."