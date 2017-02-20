Homeless man's delight after finding out he got the job

Heartwarming moment a homeless found out he'd got the job has been captured on CCTV.

The homeless man jumps for joy

In the video the man can be seen jumping for joy after being offered a job at a West Bromwich based window company.

The man had been staying at a homeless shelter in Wolverhampton when Central RPL gave him the job after a trial.

Aaron Doyle, who is from Walsall and works at the firm, posted the video online and it has been shared widely.

He said the man gets given food from the church every day to bring into work and he just wants to "get back on his feet".

He wrote on Facebook: "Every single morning he offers me a chocolate bar or some of his coffee and milk. Might seem like nothing to most but this guy has really won me over."

Mr Doyle described the man's reaction to the news he was being given a permanent job as "priceless".

Mr Doyle posted: "Got to share something with you all, this week we have had a new lad start at work been given a trial to see how he gets on and if he made a good impression would be given a permanent position."