Man who slashed own throat in court taken into custody

Lukasz Pawlowski arrested in hospital after incident in west Wales last month.

Lukasz Pawlowski cut his own throat as he was due to be sentenced Wales News Service

A man who slashed his own throat in court has been remanded in custody.

Lukasz Pawlowski, 33, cut his throat with a kitchen knife as he was due to be sentenced in Havefordwest for groping a shop assistant.

He was airlifted to hospital by air ambulance after collapsing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court in West Wales last month.

But he was re-arrested as he lay in his hospital bed and told he would now answer to a knife offence charge as well as his sex crime.

Pawlowski appeared at Swansea Crown Court today via video link where he pleaded guilty to posessing a bladed article and confirmed his earlier guilty plea to sexual assault.

Stuart John, defending Pawlowski, told the court his client, who has spent six weeks in jail after his re-arrest at Morriston Hospital, had not yet been assessed by psychiatrists.

Judge Paul Thomas said he would adjourn sentencing for both offences for two weeks until an assessment could be prepared by the probation service.

Judge Thomas said he needed to learn "why he did what he did" at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court despite knowing he wasn't facing a prison sentence.

Pawlowski, via video link from Parc Prison, pleaded with the judge to speed up his release, saying: "Please, I want to go home to my family."

Judge Thomas said: "I don't want you to spend any more time in custody than you have to.

"But I can't make any promises."

Judge Thomas said he was considering imposing a community order once the report was finished. Pawlowski, from Pembroke Dock, was remanded in custody.