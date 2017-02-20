Family pay tribute to teacher killed in bar attack

Lewis Siddall was killed in 'unprovoked and senseless' act of violence, family and police say.

Lewis Siddall, 24, died after being punched in a bar PA/South Yorkshire Police

The family of a primary school teacher who was killed in an "unprovoked and senseless act of violence" in a bar have said their "hearts will never truly heal" from the loss.

Lewis Siddall, 24, died after he was punched by Blue Horrobin at the VDKA bar, in Doncaster town centre, in August 2015, South Yorkshire Police said.

On Monday a judge at Sheffield Crown Court sentenced Horrobin - who was found guilty of manslaughter in a trial last month - to eight years in prison, police confirmed.

In a statement issued after the sentencing, Mr Siddall's family said: "As a family we will never come to terms with the loss of our beautiful son Lewis.

"We speak on behalf of everyone who knew and loved him, including his friends, colleagues and pupils, but especially his brothers Karl, Blake and twin brother Russell and their partners.

"This senseless and unprovoked attack has taken the light of our lives and our hearts will never truly heal.

Blue Horrobin was found guilty of manslaughter PA/South Yorkshire Police

Siddal's family said the trial had been a "truly traumatic" experience, but that: "Today we have some justice for Lewis and we now have to find the strength to move forward without him."

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who led the investigation, said: "Lewis was killed as the result of an unprovoked and senseless act of violence when he was simply out enjoying himself with friends.

"This was a thoughtless act that robbed a popular young man of his life, and his loving family of someone they loved so dearly.

"No prison sentence will bring Lewis back and they will undoubtedly feel a sense of great loss, sadness and anger for the rest of their lives.

A police spokesman said Horrobin, of Askern, Doncaster, was sentenced to eight years in prison and given an additional three years to serve on licence.