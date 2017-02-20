Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of terror offences

Teenagers arrested in London on the suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism.

Five teenagers have been arrested in London on the suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests relate to plans to travel to join a proscribed organisation.

The arrests follow searches at four homes in London on Tuesday, January 14, and a separate search on a home in Lambeth on Monday.

On Monday a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were arrested at a home in south London, while a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested at an address in west London, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested at a home in east London.

Searches at the east London address continued on Monday evening following the arrest.

All five teenagers are being held in a central London police station while enquiries continue.