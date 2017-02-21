Heterosexual couple lose civil partnership court appeal

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, of London, object to 'patriarchal baggage' of marriage.

Charles Keidan and Rebecca Steinfeld, pictured outside the High Court in central London. PA

A heterosexual couple have lost their Court of Appeal battle for the right to enter into a civil partnership.

Rebecca Steinfeld, 35, and Charles Keidan, 40, objected to the "patriarchal baggage" of "the institution of marriage" and wanted to ensure legal recognition of their seven-year relationship through a civil partnership.

However they were prevented because the Civil Partnership Act 2004 says that only same-sex couples are eligible.

The couple, from Hammersmith, west London, have a 20-month-old daughter.

The couple, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, last year. Credit: PA

They argued the Government's position is "incompatible with equality law."

Karon Monaghan QC told the Court of Appeals: "They wish very much - and it is of very considerable importance to them - to enter into a legally regulated relationship which does not carry with it patriarchal baggage, which many consider comes with the institution of marriage."

However Dan Squires QC said a decision was taken - after two public consultations and debate in Parliament - not to extend civil partnerships to opposite-sex couples, abolish them or phase them out.

It was decided to see how extending marriage to same-sex couples impacted on civil partnerships before making a final decision.

They argued a reversal would be disruptive, unnecessary and extremely expensive.

He described the judge's decision as "unimpeachable".