Muslim teacher 'distraught' at being denied entry to US

'Popular and respected' Juhel Miah denied entry while on trip to New York with students.

A "popular and respected" Muslim teacher from Swansea who was denied entry to the United States while on a trip to New York with students, has told ITV News he was "distraught" when he was removed from the flight.

Juhel Miah and a group from Llangatwg Comprehensive in Aberdulais, Neath Port Talbot, South Wales, were travelling from Iceland when he was removed from the plane at Reykjavik last week.

The 25-year-old told ITV News that as the incident unfolded, he felt people were looking at him and thinking: "He's a threat."

I was distraught. I didn't know what was happening. At first I thought this isn't happening, it isn't real. But as I was going down, more and more faces turned to me, and of course they must all have been thinking, he's a threat, he is someone we should be scared of. So that is not me. That is the last thing I wanted people to think of me Juhel Miah

Juhel Miah with colleagues on school trip in Iceland. Juhel Miah

A Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council spokesman said the trip proceeded as planned but pupils and colleagues were left "shocked and distressed" after the "popular and respected" Mr Miah was escorted from the aircraft by security personnel.

The council has written to the US Embassy in London to express its dismay at the treatment of one of its employees and said it understood that Mr Miah was refused permission by the United States authorities to fly to New York, despite being issued with a valid visa for travel.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing support to a British man who was prevented from boarding a flight in Reykjavik."