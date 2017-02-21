Prince Harry: People must talk about mental illness

He warned 'pride can become very dangerous' when trying to cope with stress.

Prince Harry watched today as one of the country's top female chief executives opened up about her own battles with mental illness.

During his visit to the headquarters of Virgin Money, His Royal Highness also warned that 'pride can become very dangerous' when trying to cope with stress.

The Prince's visit was part of a campaign to promote his charity, Heads Together, ahead of the London Marathon.

The CEO of Virgin Money Jayne-Anne Gadhia admitted in front of hundreds of her staff that she had suffered from depression.

She said it was something she then considered to be a sign of weakness.

But she urged staff to talk about mental health issues and own up when they are affected.

Ms Gadhia has never before admitted to her illness.

Prince Harry listens to Jayne-Anne Gadhia open up about her battle with depression. Pool

Prince Harry urged staff at the financial company to talk to each other, to talk to their kids, or to pick up the phone to a friend so they can share their stresses and emotions and discuss "how you cope with stress".

He referred to his time as an Apache helicopter pilot and said he understood people's fears because "you do not want anyone to question your ability to cope with pressure".

The Heads Together charity - set up by Prince Harry with his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - is the principle charity at this year's London Marathon.

"Stigma and outdated prejudice" surrounding mental health, the Prince said, were the reasons why "William, Catherine and I started this campaign".

Most people would agree, that a chief executive admitting depression to her staff, is a big step towards ending that stigma.