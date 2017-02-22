  • STV
Police went to McDonald's before going to London 999 call

ITV

The pair stopped for tea before a attending an emergency call about a suicidal woman.

Two police officers stopped for tea at McDonald's before attending a 999 call.
Two police officers stopped for tea at McDonald's before attending a 999 call. Rui Vieira / PA

Two police officers will face a gross misconduct hearing after stopping to buy tea at McDonald's before attending an emergency call for a suicidal woman.

Fahima Begum, 22, was found hanged at her east London home, after a friend called 999 to say she had sent him a suicidal text and was not answering her door.

The original call to the ambulance service was referred to police with the second-highest grading, meaning officers must get to the scene within 60 minutes, although regulations state they should attend as soon as possible.

But an investigation showed Pc Gavin Bateman and Pc Tony Stephenson stopped to buy cups of tea at a fast food outlet before driving to a roundabout where they waited for 24 minutes before contacting the concerned friend.

Ms Begum was found dead at an address in Poplar in the early hours of April 16 2015.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said the delay between police accepting the call and attending Ms Begum's home was "significant", and referred the matter for a two-day hearing later this month.

Our investigation established a significant delay between the officers accepting the call and attending Ms Begum's home. It will now be a matter for a panel to determine whether or not the response of the officers breached the standards of professional behaviour.
IPCC, Colin Dewar

An inquest on November 4 2015 found Ms Begum was dead before the 999 call was made.

