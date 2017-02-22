  • STV
Princess Diana's most memorable outfits to go on show

ITV

The exhibition at Kensington Palace will include gown she wore to Cannes Film Festival.

Princess Diana's most memorable outfits are set to go on display.
Princess Diana's most memorable outfits are set to go on display.

Several 'most memorable' outfits worn by Princess Diana are set to go on display in an exhibition celebrating her status as a fashion icon.

Diana worked with several British and international designers on her outfits and was respected as a fashion innovator before her death in 1997.

The pieces include a stunning Grace Kelly-inspired gown worn by the late Princess to the Cannes Film Festival, an outfit famously seen at the White House when she danced with John Travolta, and a green velvet evening dress she wore for a Vanity Fair photo shoot with Mario Testino in 1997.

'Diana: Her Fashion Story' opens at Kensington Palace on Friday.
'Diana: Her Fashion Story' opens at Kensington Palace on Friday.
Three of Princess Diana's most memorable outfits are part of the exhibit.
Three of Princess Diana's most memorable outfits are part of the exhibit.
Princess Diana was respected as a fashion icon and innovator.
Princess Diana was respected as a fashion icon and innovator.
Diana, Princess of Wales, was one of the most photographed women in the world, and every fashion choice she made was closely scrutinised. Our exhibition explores the story of a young woman who had to quickly learn the rules of royal and diplomatic dressing, who in the process put the spotlight on the British fashion industry and designers. We see her growing in confidence throughout her life, increasingly taking control of how she was represented, and intelligently communicating through her clothes.
Curator Eleri Lynn
Diana was one of the most photographed women in the world.
Diana was one of the most photographed women in the world.

'Diana: Her Fashion Story' opens at Kensington Palace on Friday, February 24 and will run throughout the year.

