Author Helen Bailey's fiance found guilty of her murder

Ian Stewart drugged and killed the children's writer in a plot to acquire her riches.

Helen Bailey with fiance Ian Stewart. ITV Tyne Tees

The fiancé of children's author Helen Bailey has been found guilty of her murder.

Ian Stewart was found guilty of drugging and killing Ms Bailey in a long-planned plot to acquire her riches.

Driven by greed, Stewart, of Baldock Road, Royston, Hertfordshire, spent months poisoning the Electra Brown writer with his sedatives, smothering her once she had been stupefied in April 2015.

The 51-year-old's body was found in a cesspit in the grounds of her home in Royston, in July 2016, three months after she vanished and after several days of police searches on the property.

Following the six-week trial at St Albans Crown Court the jury found Stewart guilty of murder, fraud, preventing a lawful burial and three counts of perverting the course of justice at the six-week trial at St Albans Crown Court.

Ms Bailey's beloved dog, Boris, was found alongside her.

Police said the "sudden, unexpected" death of Stewart's first wife, Diane - who was found in the couple's garden in 2010 - will now be re-examined.