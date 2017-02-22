Hotpoint and Indesit issue tumble dryers safety warning

Customers with affected brands urged to unplug machines and not use them.

Hotpoint is one of the affected brands. ITV News

The makers of Hotpoint and Indesit has changed its advice and warned customers not to use their tumble dryers if they are subject to a recall.

Indesit said the advice follows a safety review of their products, which "identified a potential concern with two types of tumble dryers manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015."

The affected brands are:

Hotpoint

Indesit

Creda

They said, in some cases, excess fluff can come into contact with the heating element and present a fire risk.

The company, which acquired Hotpoint/Indesit brands, advised customers to "unplug" affected tumble dryers and "do not use it" until they are modified by an engineer.

Whirlpool tumble driers are not affected by the safety announcement.

Click here to check whether your tumble dryer is affected

Condenser and vented dryers have been identified as being at risk. Hotpoint

We will arrange a visit from an engineer, free of charge, to modify your appliance. The service call will take approximately one hour. The improvements we believe are necessary will further enhance the safety and quality of your dryer. Trading Standards confirmed, following an internal review by independent experts, that the modification programme remains the most effective way of resolving this issue. As a result, we will continue with our efforts to provide consumers with a free of charge modification as quickly as possible. Hotpoint

Hotpoint said they are activating a "service action plan in order to provide our consumers with products that are updated to higher safety and quality standards."