Bradley Lowery's family reveal he has a new tumour

ITV

Five-year-old's treatment for rare cancer will only give him more time.

Gemma Lowery spoke exclusively to ITV Tyne Tees in February about her son's battle with cancer
Gemma Lowery spoke exclusively to ITV Tyne Tees in February about her son's battle with cancer Photo: Anna Gowthorpe PA Wire/PA Images

The family of a County Durham five-year-old who has captured the hearts of the North East with his battle against cancer say they've been told he has a new tumour.

Bradley Lowery has a rare form of cancer and although he's having treatment it will only give him more time.

His mother Gemma tweeted an update on her son's condition on Wednesday night.

Bradley was just two-years-old when he was originally diagnosed with cancer.

He is undergoing treatment in Newcastle for neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

Bradley has had scans the last couple of days to see if treatment is working. Unfortunately the results are not what we wanted to hear. Bradley scans show that there has been a small reduction in some parts however there is a new tumour on the bottom of his back. As you can imagine we are devastated and heart broken with this news as I really wanted the new treatment to work. We are not sure where we go from here as it will depend on his bone marrow biopsy results. He is getting this done tomorrow but results won't be back for another week. Why is life so cruel? Why do we have to get bad news time after time? Why does my baby not get a break?
Gemma Lowery
Bradley is undergoing treatment in Newcastle for neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer
Bradley is undergoing treatment in Newcastle for neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer Ian West PA Wire/PA Images

Gemma Lowery spoke exclusively to ITV Tyne Tees in February about her son's battle with cancer.

Sunderland fan Bradley's story touched thousands over the festive period when more than 250,000 Christmas cards came flooding in to his home in Blackhall, County Durham. Bradley was Sunderland's mascot at their game with Everton last September.

Following the game Everton Football Club pledged a donation of £200,000 towards Bradley's treatment.

