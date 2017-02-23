Author Helen Bailey's fiance jailed for her murder

Ian Stewart, 56, has been sentenced to a minimum of 34 years in prison.

Stewart was engaged to Helen Bailey and stood to inherit around £1.8 million.

Ian Stewart has been jailed for at least 34 years for murdering the children's author Helen Bailey.

Stewart spent weeks poisoning his fiancee Ms Bailey with prescription sedatives before smothering her in a plot to get his hands on her fortune last year.

He then dragged her body into a cesspit below the couple's luxury home where she remained hidden for three months.

Her devoted dachshund Boris was found dead at her side.

Stewart denied murder but was convicted by a jury at St Albans Crown Court.

The 56-year-old refused to appear in court or via video link for the sentencing hearing.

He will be 90 before he is even eligible to apply for parole and the judge said he was not inclined to reduce that term.