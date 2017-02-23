Pupil seriously injured after school ceiling collapses

Around 40 people were in sports hall at Southwood Middle School in Milton Keynes.

A girl has been left with life-threatening injuries after the ceiling collapsed at school in Milton Keynes.

Around 40 people were in the sports hall at Southwood Middle School when the 8ft by 5ft ceiling caved in.

A second child was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

It is not yet known if the incident is related to high winds caused by Storm Doris.

Acting Superintendent Vince Grey said: "Our thoughts are with the child and their family at this extremely difficult time."

"It is possible that the collapse of the ceiling was caused by the adverse weather conditions that the country has been experiencing overnight and into today."

A cordon has been put in place and police say no other buildings have been affected.

In a statement, the school said the building had been declared safe by Health & Safety Officers and would re-open as normal on Friday.