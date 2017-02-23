CCTV shows murderer Shaun Walmsley escaping release

He is on the run after two armed men helped him escape during an escorted hospital visit.

Shaun Walmsley seen in the centre, and a grey top huddled in a group. Merseyside Police

CCTV images showing the moment murderer Shaun Walmsley escaped from prison have been released by police.

The 33-year-old has been on the run since Tuesday after two armed men helped him escape during an escorted hospital visit.

He fled from outside Aintree University Hospital as he was getting into a car with prison officers.

Two armed men are caught on camera as they confronted prison officers. Merseyside Police

Merseyside police have released two CCTV pictures showing Walmsley standing between two parked cars with his hooded accomplices.

One of the images shows a nearby pedestrian in a grey, tartan jacket, who police have urged to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Natalie Perischine said: "I would appeal to members of the public to take a close look and if you think you know who those offenders are please call us.

"I would like to reiterate that Shaun Walmsley, and the two others involved in the incident, are dangerous individuals and we will be relentless in our pursuit them."

Shaun Walmsley has been on the run since Tuesday. Merseyside Police

Walmsley, a drug dealer who ran a nationwide crime network, was serving a life sentence with a minimum of 30 years at HMP Liverpool for the murder of Anthony Duffy in May 2014.

Mr Duffy was lured to an address in Aintree and repeatedly stabbed and left for dead.

A manhunt is now under way and police are carrying out an extensive search of the area.

The public are being warned not to approach the killer, as police believe he could be with those who helped him escape, and they are believed to be armed.