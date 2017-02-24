Escaped murderer hunt: Merseyside Police make two arrests

Officers detained a man and a woman as they continue to look for Shaun Walmsley.

Convicted murderer Shaun Walmsley has been on the run since Tuesday PA

Police on the hunt for a convicted murderer who escaped from custody have arrested two people on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Merseyside Police detained a 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman on Thursday as they continue to look for Shaun Walmsley.

Walmsley, 28, who is serving a minimum 30-year-old sentence, has been at large since Tuesday afternoon when two armed men helped him escape during an escorted hospital visit in Aintree.

Officers made Thursday's arrests at a property in Liverpool.

A police spokesperson said: "The two people arrested have been taken to police stations on Merseyside where they will be questioned in relation to the escape of prisoner Shaun Walmsley."