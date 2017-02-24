Man who killed London banker with single punch jailed

Trevor Timon was cleared of Oliver Dearlove's murder but admitted manslaughter.

Unemployed plasterer Trevor Timon has been sentenced for manslaugher. PA

Unemployed plasterer Trevor Timon has been sentenced to six years in prison for the manslaughter of banker Oliver Dearlove.

Timon killed Dearlove with one-punch but was cleared of murder on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for three hours.

Timon, 31, had admitted manslaughter and was given a further five years on extended licence because of the "significant risk" he poses to the public in the future.

Mr Dearlove was killed in August 2016 on a night out with friends in Blackheath, south-east London.

Judge Mark Dennis told Timon the death of Dearlove was "senseless".

This was a senseless death that occurred as a result of an act borne out of a flaw in your character which in the past has seen you display unnecessary violent conduct to others when, for reasons best known to you, you have become annoyed or wound yourself up. Oliver Dearlove was a young man of fine character with a long and promising future ahead of him. His loss in such senseless circumstances has, as the court has heard, caused untold misery for his family and those close to him. Many lives have been turned upside down. Judge Mark Dennis

Dearlove was killed by a single punch to the head in August last year. Metropolitan Police

Mr Dearlove's girlfriend Claire Wheatley broke down in tears as she described her heartbreak at losing her "Mr Right" and a "true gentleman".

She told how she received a text from him, saying "Love you bub", just hours before the "dreaded knock" at her door.

In a letter read to court, Timon said: "There is not a single day that I don't think of Oliver, his friends and family and the devastating effects my action has caused."

Mr Dearlove, who worked as a relationship manager at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank, was attacked close to Mordens nightclub shortly after Timon and a group of women left the venue to catch a cab.

The court heard different accounts from Timon, the four women who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Dearlove's friends on how the violence erupted.

Dearlove's friend Andrew Cook said Timon was angry and came out of nowhere with "bad intentions".

Timon said he was upset when one of the victim's friends laughed and called him a "half chap" - which he took as a racial slur.

He swung a "powerful" left hook aimed at Dearlove's head, knocking him unconscious. Mr Dearlove died the next evening in hospital.