  • STV
  • MySTV

Man who killed London banker with single punch jailed

ITV

Trevor Timon was cleared of Oliver Dearlove's murder but admitted manslaughter.

Unemployed plasterer Trevor Timon has been sentenced for manslaugher.
Unemployed plasterer Trevor Timon has been sentenced for manslaugher. PA

Unemployed plasterer Trevor Timon has been sentenced to six years in prison for the manslaughter of banker Oliver Dearlove.

Timon killed Dearlove with one-punch but was cleared of murder on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for three hours.

Timon, 31, had admitted manslaughter and was given a further five years on extended licence because of the "significant risk" he poses to the public in the future.

Mr Dearlove was killed in August 2016 on a night out with friends in Blackheath, south-east London.

Judge Mark Dennis told Timon the death of Dearlove was "senseless".

This was a senseless death that occurred as a result of an act borne out of a flaw in your character which in the past has seen you display unnecessary violent conduct to others when, for reasons best known to you, you have become annoyed or wound yourself up. Oliver Dearlove was a young man of fine character with a long and promising future ahead of him. His loss in such senseless circumstances has, as the court has heard, caused untold misery for his family and those close to him. Many lives have been turned upside down.
Judge Mark Dennis
Dearlove was killed by a single punch to the head in August last year.
Dearlove was killed by a single punch to the head in August last year. Metropolitan Police

Mr Dearlove's girlfriend Claire Wheatley broke down in tears as she described her heartbreak at losing her "Mr Right" and a "true gentleman".

She told how she received a text from him, saying "Love you bub", just hours before the "dreaded knock" at her door.

In a letter read to court, Timon said: "There is not a single day that I don't think of Oliver, his friends and family and the devastating effects my action has caused."

Mr Dearlove, who worked as a relationship manager at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank, was attacked close to Mordens nightclub shortly after Timon and a group of women left the venue to catch a cab.

The court heard different accounts from Timon, the four women who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Dearlove's friends on how the violence erupted.

Dearlove's friend Andrew Cook said Timon was angry and came out of nowhere with "bad intentions".

Timon said he was upset when one of the victim's friends laughed and called him a "half chap" - which he took as a racial slur.

He swung a "powerful" left hook aimed at Dearlove's head, knocking him unconscious. Mr Dearlove died the next evening in hospital.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.