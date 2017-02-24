  • STV
Toddler left blind after airgun shooting in Bristol

ITV

Jordan Walters fired the weapon into the head of 18-month-old Harry Studley.

Harry Studley was shot in the head with an air rifle when he was just 18 months old
Harry Studley was shot in the head with an air rifle when he was just 18 months old ITV News

A man who shot a crying 18-month-old boy in the head with an air rifle has been jailed for two years.

Jordan Walters, 25, fired the weapon right into the head of Harry Studley, who was left fighting for life and with permanent disabilities.

The toddler underwent emergency surgery after suffering the serious head injury at Walters' flat in Hartcliffe, Bristol, on July 1.

Jordan Walters has been jailed for two years
Jordan Walters has been jailed for two years Avon and Somerset Police

He has been left with limited vision in both eyes, daily post-traumatic seizures and finds it difficult to recognise his parents.

Bristol Crown Court heard Walters dialled 999 after the incident and later pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Judge Julian Lambert jailed Walters for two years and described his actions as "grossly irresponsible".

"You bear a very heavy burden of responsibility for a crime that left a little boy fighting for his life and which leaves him with serious permanent disability," the judge told Walters.

He fired the air rifle (pictured) at little Harry
He fired the air rifle (pictured) at little Harry Avon and Somerset Police

"Only the resolution of Harry in his fight for life and the brilliance of the surgical team saved him.

"But for your grossly irresponsible behaviour, Harry Studley would today be a bouncing little boy with unlimited expectations ahead of him in life."

Harry is showing symptoms of epilepsy and will 'suffer for life', according to the trial judge
Harry is showing symptoms of epilepsy and will 'suffer for life', according to the trial judge Avon and Somerset Police

The judge said Harry is showing symptoms of epilepsy and has badly impaired vision "and will so suffer for life".

"Many recreations and pleasures will be denied to Harry both in his youth and his adult life," the judge added.

"The impaired vision is severely limiting as well. There is a probably personality change also."

