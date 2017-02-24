Five teenagers charged with terror offences in London

Scotland Yard said male youths will appear in custody at court on Saturday.

The teenagers were charged by the Metropolitan Police. PA

Five teenagers including a 15-year-old boy have been charged with terror offences.

Scotland Yard said the male youths, who are all from London, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The 15-year-old, of Waltham Forest, is charged with collection of information and two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

A 16-year-old from Lambeth is charged with preparation of terrorist acts and a 17-year-old from Hounslow has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications.

Ahmedeltigani Alsyed, 19, of Hounslow, and a 17-year-old from Merton, are each charged with a count of preparation of terrorist acts and collection of information contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Four of the teenagers were arrested at addresses in south and west London on Tuesday while the 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday evening in east London.