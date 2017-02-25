CCTV shows moment teenager mowed down in hit-and-run

She was walking with her mother in Birmingham when the car mounted the pavement.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5337120685001-itv-stv-hitandrun.jpg" />

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a 17-year-old was mowed down by a reckless driver in front of her horrified mother.

The footage shows the pair walking along the pavement on Bromsgrove Street in Birmingham as a car turns right out of a junction. The car then mounts the pavement, ploughing into the teen before driving off.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious head and neck injuries and is continuing to recover from her ordeal.

West Midlands Police want to trace the car described as a dark coloured BMW 5 series and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

PC Mark Nicholson from West Midlands Police traffic unit, said: "A teenager suffered serious neck and head injuries and is still in shock from what happened.

"I would urge anyone with information to call us and I want to appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing and come forward."