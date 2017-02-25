Woman's miracle escape as tree hits car during Storm Doris

Dashcam footage captured the tree crashing down onto Sarah Robb's BMW in Syston.

The BMW was crushed by the fall tree. SWNS

A woman has described the shocking moment a tree smashed through her windscreen during Storm Doris, missing her by inches.

Dashcam footage captured the tree crashing down onto 40-year-old Sarah Robb's BMW just after she left her home in Syston, Leicestershire, on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Robb was left shaken by the miracle escape, which shattered the windscreen and crushed part of the car's bodywork.

"I had just got onto the road when I heard a massive bang," she said.

"For a split second I thought I had hit a parked car but then looked and saw a very large section of tree right across my car.

"The impact had caved part of the roof and bonnet in and a large branch had come through the windscreen and ended up embedded in the steering column just inches from my body.

Dashcam footage captured the moment the tree fell on the car. SWNS

"When they removed the tree the large branch had speared through the steering column so if I had left two seconds later it would have been through me.

"It was a miracle it did not hit me. I know I am very lucky to be alive but I don't think it has quite sunk in yet."

She had to lower the window to shout for help as the door would not open, with passers-by coming to her aid.

"When I got out and saw the size of the tree on my car I could not believe I had got out alive," the marketing manager said.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the incident.

A spokesman said: "A large tree had fallen on a car due to the storm winds.

"We put a safety cordon round the tree and helped make the area safe."