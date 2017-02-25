Woman charged over death of three-year-old mauled by dog

Jade Dunne charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control at her home in Halstead.

Dexter Neal Essex Police

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy who was attacked by a dog.

Jade Dunne, 29, has been charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control resulting in the death of Dexter Neal in Essex in August 2016.

Dexter died after he was bitten at Dunne's home in Halstead on August 18 last year.

Neighbours described hearing "terrible screams" as a man tried to save the boy inside the house while the boy's mother was distraught in the front garden.

Dexter's uncle, Ashley Coe, said on Facebook after the attack: "I can't even begin to describe what state we are all in this is an absolutely devastating loss for my sister and her husband and there's nothing I can say to them."

The American Bulldog, called Ruby, was seized by police officers and destroyed after the incident.

Dunne has been released on bail to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on March 27.