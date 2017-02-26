Five people injured as car crashes into pedestrians

Driver was arrested after a car crashed into a wall and hit pedestrians in south London.

Five people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall and hit pedestrians in south east London.

The accident happened at 8.20am on Bromley Road in Bellingham, near Catford bus garage.

One witness reported on social media that they had seen someone trapped under a car after the accident.

The five people who were hurt were treated at the roadside and taken to hospital. A report on their condition is awaited.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.