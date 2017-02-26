Internet trend sees hundreds eat oranges in the shower

Those taking part say the mix of fruit juices and hot water is a unique experience.

The quirky internet movement has quickly picked up supporters PA

An internet movement promoting the idea of eating oranges in the shower has gained thousands of supporters.

Those taking part in the bizarre trend say the combination of fruit juices and hot water makes for a uniquely liberating experience.

It all started on a Reddit thread which asked users: "What's something unconventional everyone should try out?"

One person replied with the suggestion of eating citrus fruits in the shower describing it as "the most carnal, ferocious, liberating thing a man can do".

In their teenage years they had been asked by a youth club worker: "Have you ever eaten a orange in the shower?"

The man continued: "Just ripping it in half, and tearing into it with your teeth like a savage cannibal who hasnt eaten in a week!"

A Reddit board called 'Shower Orange' quickly popped up with hundreds of fans sharing pictures of themselves eating fruit in the bathroom.

It has racked up nearly 9,000 subscribers with one saying: "I used to laugh at this sub reddit, thinking it was some kind of a joke, that it couldn't be real!

"But everyday, the pull of a shower orange grows stronger."