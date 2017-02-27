  • STV
  • MySTV

Sex education should cover porn and sexting, poll finds

ITV

Three-quarters of Britons polled would support more sex education in schools.

A majority of Britons think children should be better educated about sex and relationships
A majority of Britons think children should be better educated about sex and relationships PA

A majority of Britons believe children should be taught about sexting and pornography in schools, according to a new survey.

The findings will fuel demands for relationship and sex education to be compulsory in all schools across the country.

The poll of 2,000 adults found that 75% of people want children to be taught about the impact of pornography, and just 7% were opposed to the idea.

The survey, commissioned by Plan International UK, also found that 71% want children to be taught about sexting, 86% of those surveyed want lessons on sexual consent, and 82% want lessons on abusive relationships.

Plan International UK's chief executive Tanya Barron said: "Parents are simply demanding that their children's education reflects the 21st century reality of their lives.

"Children today can be exposed to all sorts of sexual imagery on a daily basis which we know to be causing harm.

"Children themselves, girls in particular, are telling us that they feel they need improved, age-appropriate mandatory sex and relationships education to help them navigate these difficult issues."

MP Maria Miller has urged the government to change its policy
MP Maria Miller has urged the government to change its policy PA

Under current rules, secondary schools under local authority control must teach sex education, but academies and free schools do not have to.

Parents can also opt to take their children out of these classes.

Conservative MP Maria Miller, who heads the Women and Equalities Committee was one of five select committee chairs who wrote to Education Secretary Justine Greening to ask for a change in policy.

She said: "Parents and children know they need help and that is why I want compulsory lessons at school to help children better understand the signs of an abusive relationship, issues such as consent and the harm that is done by sexting and underage viewing of pornography.

"Evidence given to the Women and Equalities Select Committee on sexual harassment in schools clearly indicates abusive relationships are spilling over from the offline world into everyday school life.

"Better relationship education can help children handle these pressures better."

The government has faced increasing pressure to improve the quality of sex education lessons and make them compulsory after several reports found that young people routinely face sexual harassment and bullying.

Attempts to change the law have so far been knocked back, but ministers are being lobbied to amend upcoming legislation.

Ms Greening said she is looking into the issue, but there is no legislative change proposed yet.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.