Prison officer charged over death of inmate at Woodhill

Joseph Travers will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in April over incident in 2015.

HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes. PA

A prison officer is to be charged with gross negligence manslaughter and misconduct in public office in relation to the death of an inmate.

Joseph Travers will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in April in connection with the death at HMP Woodhill in May 2015.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: "Following careful consideration of all the evidence provided to us by the police it has been decided that Joseph Travers should be charged with manslaughter and misconduct in public office in relation to the death of an HMP Woodhill inmate on 8 May 2015."

HMP Woodhill is a men's prison located near Milton Keynes.