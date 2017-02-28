Student deportation halted hours before plane departure

The student, in the UK since she was 12, faced leaving the UK.

The Home Office rescinded Shiromini's deportation order on Monday.

A university student who faced being deported to Sri Lanka has had the order halted hours before she was due to board a plane.

Shiromini Satkunarajah, who is studying electrical engineering at Bangor University, faced being sent to her country of birth with her mother Roshina on Tuesday morning.

The Home Office rescinded her deportation order on Monday, shortly after her local MP Hywel Williams raised a point of order in the House of Commons.

Miss Satkunarajah and her mother were due to be released from Yarl's Wood Detention Centre on Monday evening.

Shiromini Satkunarajah is studying electrical engineering at Bangor University. Dave Thompson PA Archive/PA Images

Hywel Williams MP said it was "the news we've all been hoping for".