Huge reward offered in Manchester fire murder probe

Detectives in Manchester are offering a £50,000 reward for information on a fire in Chinatown that killed two homeless men.

Emergency services were called to Nicholas Street at around 2.15am on Friday 25th November 2016 to reports of a fire in a disused building.

It wasn't until later that morning fire crews were told that there may have been people inside.

A specialist GMFRS dog was sent into search the property and discovered the bodies of 57-year-old James Evans and 51-year-old Wayne Bardsley inside.

Following a joint investigation with the fire service, police launched a murder investigation.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“We know that there are still people out there who must know the truth but haven't come forward. “I'm hoping the reward of £50,000 will help you do the right thing and come forward with information which will lead to a successful conviction. “It is very unusual to offer such a large sum of money and this is a life-changing amount that could have a massive impact on someone's quality of life." Detective Chief Inspector Amber Waywell

Detectives say they are particularly interested to speak to anyone who was on nearby Reynor Street between midnight and 2am on November 25 2016.