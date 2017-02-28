Pets At Home recall cat food over fears it causes fits

Several brands of AVA found to have insufficient levels of thiamine - vitamin B1.

Several cats have become ill after eating the cat food. PA

Pets At Home has recalled a number of dry cat food products and issued a warning to owners after three cats became seriously ill.

The store said that several brands of AVA dry cat food had insufficient levels of thiamine (vitamin B1) which could leave animals malnourished.

We are aware of three cats which, sadly, became seriously unwell four to six weeks after switching to one of the affected products and required veterinary care. All three cats exhibited symptoms of sudden collapse, fitting, widespread twitching and general unsteadiness which are not the classic symptoms of thiamine deficiency. Pets At Home statement

Two of the cat food products being recalled. Pets At Home

The four products being recalled are all dry cat foods produced under the AVA brand. They are:

AVA Mature Cat Chicken 2kg

AVA Mature Cat Chicken 4kg

AVA Senior Cat Chicken 2kg

AVA Adult Cat Neutered Indoor 1.5kg

A recall notice said that anyone whose pet becomes ill after eating the affected foods should seek immediate veterinary advice.

People who have bought the affected cat foods should dispose of it and return the bag for a refund, they added.