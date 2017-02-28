Matalan killer gets life sentence for murdering couple

Andrew Saunders pleaded guilty to killing Zoe Morgan and Lee Simmons in Cardiff.

Lee Simmons and Zoe Morgan were murdered last year ITV News

A man who killed a woman and her new boyfriend outside a Matalan store in Cardiff has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.

Andrew Saunders, 21, pleaded guilty to stabbing Zoe Morgan and Lee Simmons to death in September last year.

Their bodies were discovered outside the store in Queen Street, Cardiff city centre, at 5.50am on September 28.

Miss Morgan, who worked as a window dressed in the store, had recently graduated from the University of South Wales.

Tributes left outside the Matalan store in Queen Street PA

Following her death, her family said: "She was taken away from us tragically, too soon, and has left a massive hole in our lives that will never be filled.

"Zoe will always be in our hearts forever and always. We are all broken-hearted."

Miss Morgan and Mr Simmons are believed to have begun a relationship while working together and had been dating for several months.