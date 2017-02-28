  • STV
Teenage girl saves three lives with organ donations

ITV

Megan Hoyle, 14, of Blackburn, Lancashire, made the decision shortly before her death.

Megan Hoyle was described as 'vibrant, beautiful and funny' in tributes.
A brave teenager who decided to donate her organs shortly before her death at age 14 has been hailed for her "final act" of generosity.

Megan Hoyle made the decision in an intensive care unit at the Sheffield Children's Hospital just days after becoming suddenly ill.

Her gift is understood to have saved the life at at least three people.

Megan's mother Wendy Charnley and father Lee Hoyle say they have taken comfort in the teenager's "final act" of organ donation.

Brother Lee Charnley, aged 25, also paid tribute to her kindness in a memorial to the "vibrant, beautiful and funny" schoolgirl, who died on Friday.

He described her as "bright, funny and full of joy", who brought "joy and smiles to all she met".

It's our understanding that at least three families have had a loved one saved by this gift from Megan. That's three families who will not have to go through the torment that is happening to us.
Lee Charnley
Megan died in the intensive care unit of Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Mr Charnley said the family were able to donate Megan's kidneys, lungs and liver.

He also praised staff at Sheffield Children's Hospital for the care they showed Megan.

"The doctors, nurses and all the staff their did their utmost for Megan with true dedication," he said.

"They do not get the credit and recognition they deserve and and they willhave our sincere gratitude for what they did for ever."

Megan, of Blackburn, Lancashire, also leaves behind sisters Becky Charnley, 28, and six-year-old Poppy Hoyle.

Her sister Becky said she had a "wicked and playful sense of humour" and would always make people smile in a tribute.

"There's been so many messages and tributes to her, hundreds in fact. Its hows how many friends she had who thought well of her."

Megan's death has prompted an outpouring of grief from her many school friends who have posted on the site gonetoosoon.org.

One wrote: "Megan you were so brave and strong and I'm so proud of you.

"I remember all our good memories.

"RIP beautiful until we meet again. I miss and love you."

The coroner has been informed of Megan's death and an inquest will be held in due course. No cause of death has yet been given.

